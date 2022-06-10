News Top Stories

Asaba Airport gets ILS, AGLS, targets international flights

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The budding Asaba Airport has upgraded its services and targeting international flight operations with the successful verification of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the airport. The airport was downgraded to a Category 3 facility by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in February 2015.

The governor assumed office and embarked on massive rehabilitation of the runway, taxiway and other ancillary works. He completed the perimeter fence and evacuated the hill beside the airport for the provision of obstacle-free zone for the runway as demanded by the regulatory authority. Having completed the ILS and the Airfield Ground Lighting System (AGLS) to enable the airport to handle night operations, the airport was fitted with a medical centre, while the previously unserviceable Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS) and the Low- Level Wind Shear Alert System (LLWSAS) were repaired. The facility was upgraded to Category 6, enabling it to handle large aircraft.

The Managing Director of the Asaba Airport Company, Christopher Penninck, supported by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba, yesterday, said the ILS verification was successful. He said NAMA would formally carry out the certification, following the successful verification. Aniagwu said the assurance of safety and the attractive nature of the route have continued to attract new airlines to the airport, which was concessioned to First Investment/Menzes Consortium for better management and profitability. “The airport is now ranking far above its contemporaries with larger number of traffic and more navigational facilities, and we look forward to the real intent to make it an international hub for the South-South and a number of states in this country,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: C’River judicial panel adjourns over technical legalities

Posted on Author Clement James

The Cross River State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Restitution has adjourned following technical legalities raised by some lawyers during its inaugural sitting yesterday in Calabar, the state capital. The Panel, which was inaugurated by the Governor Ben Ayade, and headed by the immediate past Chief Judge of the state, Justice Michael […]
News

Sallah: Terrorist plan IEDs attacks on vulnerable places – DSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja and Taiwo Jimoh, Lagos

…enjoins managers to emplace security measures Ahead of the long Workers’ and Sallah holidays, the Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted of plans by suspected terrorist elements “to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED (improvised explosives devices) attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country. Spokesperson for […]
News Top Stories

2023: Igbo elders hail Obi’s exit from PDP

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum yesterday hailed the decision of former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the opposition party’s presidential primary. Chairman Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who addressed newsmen in Abuja on current political developments as well as the security situation in the South East, said he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica