Asaba Airport gets ILS, AGLS, targets international flights

The budding Asaba Airport has upgraded its services and targeting international flight operations with the successful verification of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the airport. The airport was downgraded to a Category 3 facility by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in February 2015.

The governor assumed office and embarked on massive rehabilitation of the runway, taxiway and other ancillary works. He completed the perimeter fence and evacuated the hill beside the airport for the provision of obstacle-free zone for the runway as demanded by the regulatory authority. Having completed the ILS and the Airfield Ground Lighting System (AGLS) to enable the airport to handle night operations, the airport was fitted with a medical centre, while the previously unserviceable Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS) and the Low- Level Wind Shear Alert System (LLWSAS) were repaired. The facility was upgraded to Category 6, enabling it to handle large aircraft.

The Managing Director of the Asaba Airport Company, Christopher Penninck, supported by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba, yesterday, said the ILS verification was successful. He said NAMA would formally carry out the certification, following the successful verification. Aniagwu said the assurance of safety and the attractive nature of the route have continued to attract new airlines to the airport, which was concessioned to First Investment/Menzes Consortium for better management and profitability. “The airport is now ranking far above its contemporaries with larger number of traffic and more navigational facilities, and we look forward to the real intent to make it an international hub for the South-South and a number of states in this country,” he said.

