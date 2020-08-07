Asaba Airport set to resume operations

Several months after it was shut down due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic which paralysed business and socio-economic activities across the globe, the Asaba International Airport in Delta State is set to resume flight operations. Secretary to Delta State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, who disclosed this while inspecting the airport yesterday ahead of the resumption of aviation operations expected to begin in a few days, said that the airport was fully ready for flight operations.

Ebie, however, added that the state government had put necessary protocols in place at the airport for passengers’ compliance with COVID-19 protocols as given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for aviation activities. He further explained that the inspection was to ascertain the level of preparation on the part of the management of the airport for full resumption of flight operations in the airport. Ebie, who also said that he was impressed with the level of compliance with guidelines by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the NCDC against the spread of COVID-19, stated that personnel of the airport were currently undergoing training to enable them to function optimally in line with the ‘new normal.’

The SSG added that when flight operations resume, no fewer than six airlines, including Ibom Air, Azman and Arik Air, would be on the Asaba route. He assured the people that the state government would work out the modalities towards ensuring that physical- distancing and wearing of face masks were maintained in the airport operations. On the air fares to be collected by the airlines, Ebie said that the state government had no right to regulate the fares as the airlines are in business, adding that the government would continue to do its best to ensure that the airport remained one of the best in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...