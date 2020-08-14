Asaba International Airport reopens

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the reopening of the Asaba International Airport for commercial operations. The approval was conveyed to the Delta State Government following the inspection of Asaba International Airport last week by officials of the NCAA to ascertain the level of preparedness for its reopening pursuant to the Federal Government’s lifting of the ban on local Air Travel. A statement by the Secretary to State Government(SSG) Chiedu Ebie, yesterday, said that the NCAA in its letter conveying the approval, stated that the Asaba International Airport had satisfactorily fulfilled the requirements of the COVID-19 restart guidelines and protocols and therefore had been granted the authorization to resume normal operations. “We thank the management of the NCAA for their promptness and professionalism and assure air travellers using the Asaba Airport of the continued commitment of the Delta State Government to the provision of modern facilities for the effective and efficient operation of the Airport.”
