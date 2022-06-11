‘Asaba Int’l Conference centre will complement Okowa’s achievements

The Chief Economic Adviser to the Delta State government, Mr. Kingsley Emu, yesterday restated the importance of the construction of an International Conference Centre in Asaba. Briefing journalists, Emu said, the conference centre will complement the growing status of Asaba Airport as envisaged by the integrated development plan of the state Government.

Emu, who described the economic growth of the state as progressive said governor Okowa has done well in terms of infrastructure, job creation, human capital development and he is focusing on commercialisation, industrialisation especially in the agricultural sector. He urged Deltans to key into the transformational agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, noting that with the emergence of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the Governorship standard bearer of PDP, Deltans should be prepared to see development.

