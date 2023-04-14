Asagba of Asaba raises the alarm over IPOB’s incursion into Delta

The Asagba of Asaba Obi Chike Edozien has raised the alarm over the “dangerous incursion” of suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) into the Delta State capital. In his reaction to the protest by the Anwai community to the invasion of men suspected to be IPOB members to enforce their sit-athome order, and allegedly killing innocent citizens, he appealed to the state government to act. The monarch said in Asaba yesterday that since Federal Government had abandoned the bushy 100 hectares of land acquired for the failed housing estate project, which has become the hideout of hoodlums, the land should be taken back for overriding public interest. The Asagba said: “The Asagba is the custodian of all land but it is not to my knowledge how government acquired that land, they did not follow the routine of coming to the palace to acquire that land. “But I am now concerned that the area has become a security issue, and I am completely in support for the government to deacquire the land and give it to the community for proper use.” He urged the police to take care of the issue of IPOB terrorizing residents for peace to reign.

