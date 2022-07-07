Business

Asaju, spectrum expert, bows out of NCC

After 17 years of meritorious service, former Director of Spectrum Administration Department of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Oluwatoyin Asaju, an engineer, has bowed out of the regulatory body, with encomiums from management and industry experts, having turned 60. Asaju, who led the team that managed the 3.5Ghz Band Auction process that attracted fame and fortune to the Federal Government through the transparent auction process for the sale of the 5G licences conducted by the Commission, was hosted to a valedictory session to celebrate his performance, by the leadership and staff of the Commission.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta, described Asaju’s performance in superlatives, stating that the retiring staff member epitomises hard work, resilience, professionalism and humility. “I have worked closely with the celebrant while ushe was the Director in the Special Duties Department, and later Spectrum Administration Department, and in his capacity as Director in these departments, he demonstrated high level of professionalism and excellence. He was also impartial, forthright and resoluteness in discharging his duties. This is worthy of commendations and emulation from younger staff present in this room.

“He exceeded all expectations throughout his service years at NCC. He is so competent, confident and resourceful. I am happy to have come into NCC at a time when there are resourceful people like Engr. Asaju in the system to help drive our digital agenda for the Nigerian economy,” he said. He particularly expressed the gratitude of the staff and management of the Commission for Asaju’s dedication to duty.

“I recall your efforts, which led to successful auction of two slots in the 3.5 gigahertz spectrum for the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) services in December, 2021. Of course, these are just examples of your many contributions to the achievement of the strategic vision of the Commission and we cannot thank you enough,” Danbatta stated. “On behalf of the board, management and staff of the Commission, I wish to thank you for your dedication throughout your 17 years of commendable, laudable and dedicated service to the Commission in particular and to the Nigerian telecom sector in general,” he declared. Asaju began his career after obtaining a Bachelor of Engineering degree, specialising in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of Ilorin.

 

