Asake announces headline concert at 02 Academy in London

Becomes highest charting Nigerian debut album

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has announced the official date for his concert at the 02 Academy in London. The announcement comes as he is on his way to becoming the biggest artist out of Nigeria. The singer who recently released his debut album, ‘Mr Money with the Vibe’ just made history with his debut album. According to Chart Data, ‘Mr Money with the Vibe’ has become the highest charting debut Nigerian album of all-time on the Billboard 200.
The talented singer will be making a stop in the United Kingdom. It was announced on Wednesday, that the Neo-fuji act will reportedly perform at the 4,000-plus capacity 02 Academy Brixton Arena in London on the 11th of December 2022. Asake is also billed to perform in Birmingham and Manchester on 3rd and 10th December, respectively. The YBNL/EMPIRE signee, who is arguably the biggest revelation in the Nigerian music industry, is also expected to hold a headline concert in Lagos by December.

 

