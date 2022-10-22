Business

Asake joins Roqqu family

Musical sensation, Ololade Ahmed, popular as Asake, has joined the Roqqu technology platform as an ambassador for the brand.

The unapologetic hitmaker joins others like Twitter influencer, Aproko Doctor, and Northern artiste, Hikima on the leading Cryptocurrency brand earlier in the week at an unveiling event, which took place at the brand’s Ikota-Lekki, Lagos-based office.

According to the Roqqu team, Asake was a solid brand choice given their status as the “largest indigenous exchange platform in Africa.”

“Cryptocurrency adoption in Nigeria is spreading like wildfire, with more than 70% of crypto traders between 18-60 years old. Nigerians now prefer to store their money in digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs on the blockchain.

“In our quest to drive cryptocurrency adoption and the opportunities it has to offer to more Nigerians, Africans, and the globe at large, we are constantly developing unconventional and unique features that help the utilisation of crypto and the entire blockchain technology in our everyday lives.

“Pushing this adoption across all demographics involves working with the big boys, celebrities, OAPs, media houses, and other influential people and brands across several sectors and industries. These partnerships increase awareness of blockchain as a whole,” Benjamin Eseoghene, CEO Roqqu said.

Also speaking on the partnership Asake, whose debut studio album, was released on September 8, seven months after his debut EP shared the belief that crypto is an exciting new financial tool that will revolutionise how we exchange money.

He said: “I have always set the bar high for myself, but to be a brand ambassador for Roqqu, feels like a new level. The brand is so unconventional, and I am excited to help define what that means to our generation and my fans.”

 

