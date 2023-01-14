Arts & Entertainments

Asake, Seyi Vibez, Black Sherif, others excite at BWUFEST 2022

Nigerian music star Asake, alongside Ghanaian breakout stars; Black Sherif and Seyi Vibez, thrilled over 10,000 music and beer lovers at the debut edition of the Beer With Us Festival (BWUFEST), which held recently at the Landmark Leisure Beach in Oniru, Lagos. Championed by leading showbiz company, Achievas Entertainment Limited, the event was a party mix of beer and music, which manifested in a raving party with Afrobeats sounds.

Asake, who has been the rave of the moment since early 2022, did not disappoint his fans as he came with his A – game giving incredible back-to-back performances with hit songs including Palazzo, Sungba, and Mr. Money with the vibe, Terminator, Peace be unto you and Joha, among others. Black Sherif also came with his style as the 21-year-old Ghanaian star who gained recognition for First Sermon and Second Sermon hits, went with the mystical story of ‘Kwaku the Traveller’. He got the crowd to scream out their lungs on the refrain, “of course, I fucked up, who never fuck up hands in the air,” and performed a host of songs electrifying the Beer With Us stage.

Maintaining the tempo, Seyi Vibez came in with his Yoruba and street lingua music. Speaking on the success of the show, Daniel Chiori Cole, a lead executive of Achievas Entertainment, said that what a lot of people tagged a show test run turned out to be massive. He said; ‘‘we have always been committed to our watchword which is providing world class quality entertainment and that we did at the debut edition of BWUFEST; you never can tell what we have up sleeve for the next edition’’. Reiterating further, Aishat Anaekwe, who is one of the producers of the show, noted that the debut edition of the festival gave premium value to attendees

 

