Arts & Entertainments

Asake to thrill over 10,000 music lovers at BWUFEST

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Rave of the mom e n t and ‘Mr. M o n e y ’ crooner, Ololade Ahmed l, better known as Asake has been unveilled as one of artistes to perform at the debut edition of the Beer with Us Festival (BWUFEST) billed for Friday January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

Announcing the choice of artistes for the evening; Achievas Entertainment executive, Chiori Daniel Cole, noted the artistes were selected based on popular demand, stage presence, crowd control and above all their impeccable personalities. He said; “no doubt Asake has been crowned the reigning artiste of 2022, what better way to usher in the New Year with an energetic music flow and don’t forget records have shown that our featured act is a show killer who is 100% charged to thrill over 10,000 expected music and beer lovers.”

Speaking further, Cole stated that guests can get a premium opportunity to enjoy entertainment under a lush space with a beautiful ocean view. Tickets are available for purchase on the Landmark Citizen App and Nairabox It is, however, pertinent to note that Achievas Entertainment are producers of the biggest concerts in Nigeria, from Olamide Live in concert (Season 1-3), Davido 30 Billion Concert (30BG), Burnaboy Live, Kizz Daniel Live and Buju Sorry I’M L a t e concert among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Iyanya joins other stars as he’s appointed SSA to Ayade

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigeria singer, Iyanya Mbuk, has been appointed as a senior special assistant to the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade. This was contained in an announcement made public by Iyanya himself on Thursday. He is now the SSA to Ayade on Tourism and Entertainment. The music star was appointed alongside 11 other persons into the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Why Liberian artists must embrace internet usage, says G-Rize

Posted on Author Our Reporters

US-based artist, Augustus Cole, better known as G-Rize has given reasons why artists in his home country of Liberia must leverage the use of the Internet space. According to him, that will help boost their presence and promote their brand as artists. The crooner of Bado said the media social space offers an insight into […]
Arts & Entertainments

50th birthday: Lancelot Imasuen’s movie,‘Wede’, premieres in Edo State

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

As part of the activities lined up for the 50th birthday celebration of filmmaker Amb Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, his multiple award winning movie, ‘Wede’, an adaptation of Professor Julia Okoh’s novel, ‘Edewede’, will premiere in Uromi, Esan-North-East Local Government Area of Edo State. Starring great and talented actors such as Oge Okoye, Rita Edochie, Nosa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica