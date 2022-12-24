Asake to thrill over 10,000 music lovers at BWUFEST

Rave of the mom e n t and ‘Mr. M o n e y ’ crooner, Ololade Ahmed l, better known as Asake has been unveilled as one of artistes to perform at the debut edition of the Beer with Us Festival (BWUFEST) billed for Friday January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

Announcing the choice of artistes for the evening; Achievas Entertainment executive, Chiori Daniel Cole, noted the artistes were selected based on popular demand, stage presence, crowd control and above all their impeccable personalities. He said; “no doubt Asake has been crowned the reigning artiste of 2022, what better way to usher in the New Year with an energetic music flow and don’t forget records have shown that our featured act is a show killer who is 100% charged to thrill over 10,000 expected music and beer lovers.”

Speaking further, Cole stated that guests can get a premium opportunity to enjoy entertainment under a lush space with a beautiful ocean view. Tickets are available for purchase on the Landmark Citizen App and Nairabox It is, however, pertinent to note that Achievas Entertainment are producers of the biggest concerts in Nigeria, from Olamide Live in concert (Season 1-3), Davido 30 Billion Concert (30BG), Burnaboy Live, Kizz Daniel Live and Buju Sorry I’M L a t e concert among others.

