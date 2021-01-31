Asanti Diamond car wheel worth N473,000,000m

if you are yet to see a car wheel more expensive that many cars put together, then gaze upon the most expensive wheels in the world, the Asanti Diamond, that’s valued at $1,000,000.

At $1,000,000, the Asanti diamond wheel is worth N473,000,000 in Nigerian currency.

That’s right, a million dollars, and they have actually sold a few of these.

They are diamond-encrusted wheels (or select the gem of your choice) guaranteed to be eye-catching should you ever actually take them out in public.

But it's a better deal than you might think. Also when you pick up a set of four of these beauties and Asanti will throw in a new Bentley GT and 24/7 security on the rims for a full year.

