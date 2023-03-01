ASATU PM, Metchie, congratulates Tony Nwoye, Macpee, Emeka Idu, others; asks winners to work with Soludo

The President General of Umueri Community and Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Ambassador Chief John Chukwudi Metchie, has congratulated Hon. Tony Nwoye, Sen. Victor Umeh, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, Emeka Idu and Aniekwe Peter (Macpee), for their victory at Saturday’s National Assembly election.

While Nwoye and Umeh won under the banner of the Labour Party, (LP), to represent Anambra North and Anambra Central respectively, Uba is returning to the Red Chamber under the Young Peoples Party (YPP) to represent Anambra South.

Metchie, who is the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates, also congratulated other Anambra State candidates who won House of Representatives seats in Saturday’s election.

They include Dom Okafor (APGA)- Aguata; Maureen Gwacham (APGA)-Ayamelum/Oyi; Aniekwe Peter (Macpee) (LP)-Anambra East/west; Ozodinobi George (LP)-Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka; Pascal Agbodike (APGA)-Ihiala; Princess Chinwe Nnabuife (YPP)- Orumba North/South; Uche Elodimuo (APGA)- Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo; Uchenna Okonkwo (LP)- Idemili North/South; Emeka Idu (LP)- Onitsha North/South; Prof Lilian Orogbo (LP)-Awka North/South and Afam Ogene (LP)- Ogbaru.

In a statement Wednesday which he personally signed, Metchie described the National Assembly election winners as prominent sons and daughters of Anambra State and expressed confidence and hope in their abilities to work for the rapid transformation of the state through quality representation.

He called on the returning and in-coming lawmakers to eschew politics of bitterness and segregation, but rather work with the state Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to develop and transform Anambra state and engender prosperity for the people of the state.

Chief Metchie, who holds the position of Assistant Commander General, Technical Services with the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), pledged to continue to play his own part towards the security of the people and properties of people of Anambra State and Nigeria.

“I wish to congratulate by brothers, Hon. Tony Nwoye, Sen. Victor Umeh and Sen. Ifeanyi Uba for their well-deserved victories at the just concluded National Assembly elections.

“Umeh, Uba and Nwoye, have in the past, proved their worth in the various positions they have held as business managers and public officers. I have no doubt that they would deploy their wealth of experience to work and serve Anambra people well, not minding their political affiliations.

“I also wish to congratulate by brothers and sisters who emerged victorious by winning House of Representatives seats for the various federal constituencies in the state.

“On my part, I pledge to continue to play my humble part in the drive to make Anambra a decent place for our people and others to live, raise children and do business.

“In the area of security, I would, as Assistant Commander General in charge of Technical Services of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), play my own part in ensuring that forests and farms in Anambra and other parts of Nigeria are secured so that farmers would go back to their farms and produce food for our people,” Metchie concluded.

