ASATU Prime Minister Metchie in Plateau, drums Igbo support for LP guber candidate, Patrick Dakum

A prominent Igbo leader and Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Ambassador Dr. John Chukwudi Metchie, has called on the Igbo community in Jos and other parts of Plateau State, to rally round and give massive support to Dr. Patrick Dakum, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for the election coming up on March 18, 2023.

Dr. Metchie who was in the state on the invitation of the LP governorship candidate, stated this Friday morning while addressing some Igbo traders and others, who gathered in Jos to welcome him to the state.

The ASATU Prime Minister who is also the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (a United Nations affiliate), said his visit to Plateau was a home-coming, as he recalled spending his childhood and much of his adult life in the state, adding that his Wife is also an indigene of Plateau State.

Amb Metchie said that as a growing child and young man, he was friends with Dr. Dakum and was therefore excited when he declared interest to run for the office of Governor of Plateau State.

He described the LP candidate as God-fearing, honest and kind-hearted gentleman, adding that Dr. Dakum’s experience as a professional public health physician for 40 years, member of the Governing Council of the University of Jos and Commissioner for former Information in the state, have combined to give him the requisite administrative, management and political experience to give Plateau state first-class service delivery.

Metchie also assured the Igbo community in Plateau state that the administration of Dr. Patrick Dakum is sure to protect them and their businesses as the LP candidate is a well-known friend of Igbos.

The ASATU Prime Minister said- “This morning, I meet with the governorship candidate of Labour party Plateau state Dr. Patrick Dakum and His Deputy Bar Edward Pwajork, SAN

“Dr Patrick Dakun is a honest and trustworthy person that has what it takes to pilot the affairs of Plateau state.

“Bar Edward the incoming deputy governor was my senior in school and a very good friend. I can assure the people of Plateau state that both of them will make a positive change in Plateau State.

“I call on all the good people of plateau state and Igbos resident in Plateau to come out in their numbers to vote labour Party from top to bottom in Plateau state.

“I want to also assure the people of Plateau state that Patrick and his running mate will bring back the glory of Plateau state within the shortest possible time in office,” Metchie said.

Responding, Chief Bernard Ikem, the CEO of BenBen Electricals located in Jos, said Dr. Dakum is a household name among the Igbos in the state and promised that the people would vote for LP candidate.

Mazi Uche Mbah, Manager of Udenu Poultry and Feeds Buruku, said the Igbo community would vote massively for Dr. Dakum because the programme of Labour Party is favourable to Igbo existence in Nigeria.

