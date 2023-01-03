‘ASCETA needs accreditation, improved staff welfare, not status change’

Against the move to rename the Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu (ASCETA), a House of Assembly candidate for Arochukwu Constituency under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Ike Okorafor, has said the focus should rather be on how to address the nagging issues of staff welfare, infrastructure development and accreditation of academic programmes confronting the college.

The candidate, who described such a move as futile effort, disclosed this while reacting to a report that ASCETA is to be upgraded and renamed, University of Science, Education and Technology, credited to the lawmaker representing Arochhukwu Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Mike Ukoha.

Okorafor said a “Bill to upgrade the Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu to a university, would have made sense if Ukoha had proposed such bill while making a case for improved lecturers’ welfare, accreditation of courses and infrastructural upgrade of the institution.”

He said: “It is evident through the seven months’ strike that compelled Nigerian students to be out of school, the lecturers were owed arrears of salaries. What a calamity? I believe Hon. Mike Ukoha has lost touch with reality.

“Considering the fact that he did not focus on making lecturers’ welfare a priority through good and representative legislation, at this juncture, one begins to ponder on how the renaming of the college would impact on the welfare of its staff, instructional materials, technical and infrastructural needs, accreditation of courses and modules, as well as the quality of education our students receive in the institution.”

“Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu, which is the only citadel of higher education in our constituency, requires urgent attention as there is need for improved infrastructural and technical facilities, and functional framework to ensure we maintain accreditation of its programmes, increased funding for research and the need to upgrade the college to the Abia State University of Education (Technical), Arochukwu.

“It is not obtainable anywhere in the world that one school is a jack of all trades like the University of Science, Education and Technology as he proposed. What is obtainable in other climes are Universities of Education, Science and Technology. “Thus, going by all this his proposed bill is a mirage, scam and a promise that is too beautiful to be real. I, therefore, challenge him to be more realistic and empirical in his approach.

