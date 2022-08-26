ASCSN: Condemnation over invasion of secretariat spreads

Following the invasion of the National Secretariat of the Association in Lagos by an expelled member and a former President of the Association, Bola-Audu Innocent, in company of some retired staff and suspected hoodlums, Thousands of senior civil servants in the 19 northern states of the dederation have condemned the act. In a press statement issued in Kaduna today and signed by the Chairman of the Northern Forum of the Association, Comrade Shehu Mohammed, and the Secretary, Comrade Anthonia Pamson, the union members regretted that instead of exhausting the court processes he initiated on the matter, Bola-Audu elected to resort to thuggery and extrajudicial means to return to power. According to the statement, “Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria is made up of the cream of educated, knowledgeable, and civilised members in the public services of the federal and 36 state governments that cherish due process and decorum in managing the affairs of the Union.

“If Bola-Audu believes in deploying violence as a strategy to lead the Association, who are those senior civil servants that will embrace his gangsterism and brigandage as tools for trade union practices in this 21st Century.” They recalled that Bola-Audu was made to step aside in March last year by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association after he was arrested in Abuja by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for alleged trafficking in persons and exploitation of vulnerable persons. According to the labour leaders, while the leadership of the Association was exploring informal channels to see how he could be given soft-landing by the authorities, Bola-Audu invaded the National Secretariat annex of the Union in Abuja and indulged in all manner of constitutional breaches, forcing the association to expel him from the Union in August last year.

Theabour leaders emphasised that Bola-Audu and his misguided cohorts would be held solely responsible if any staff of the Union at the National Secretariat in Lagos and Abuja was harmed in any way. They, accordingly, warned Bola-Audu and his gang to steer clear of the National Secretariat of the Association in Lagos and Abuja so that the Union could continue to pursue the welfare of its teeming members throughout the country as it had been doing over the decades. The northernabour leaders then passed a vote of confidence on the National President of the Association, Comrade Tommy Etim Okon PhD, and the SecretaryGeneral, Alade Bashir Lawal, and urged them to remain steadfast and continue to defend the Union. Recall that the leadership of ASCSN had explained why police sealed the national secretariat in Lagos after the invasion. The Secretary-General, Comrade, Lawal, said the aggrieved expelled members led by the former President with other aggrieved members tried to force their ways into the secretariat with their hired hoodlums that came with various charms and other dangerous weapons.

So, the police was invited to help prevent confrontation with them and also to help re-store law and order. “Expelled members besieged National Secretariat of ASCSN in Lagos in an attempt to forcefully invade the Secretariat. “This led to the invitation of police to help prevent break down of law and order. “The Lagos State Police Command advised that the Secretariat should close for business today so as to avoid a breakdown of law and order,” he noted. According to him, “Innocent Bola-Audu was accompanied in the invasion of the ASCSN National Secretariat by some retired staff as well as suspected hoodlums including marabouts who openly displayed their charms. We wish to request our teeming members throughout the country to remain calm as the situation is under control.” The former president has been at loggerheads with the current leadership of the union being led by Comrade (Dr) Tommy Etim Okon, over his expulsion following his anti-union activities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...