ASCSN gets new Secretary-General

Comrade Joshua Apebo has been appointed the Secretary-General of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) with effect from January 1, 2023. He succeeds the incumbent Secretary-General, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, who will exit service on December 31, 2022. Comrade Apebo was the Deputy Secretary-General of the Association from March 1, 2019 until his elevation to the post of Secretary-General. He joined the service of the Association of Senior Civil Senvants of Nigeria on January 5, 2001. Comrade Apebo has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Public Administration in 1998 from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and also Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Public Administration in 2007 from the University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri. He has attended series of trade union courses, seminars and workshops, which have impacted positively on his performance. He has served the Association in Borno State, Adamawa State and Benue State. On May 1, 2014, Comrade Apebo was promoted to the post of Assistant Secretary-General and transferred to the national headquarters of the Association in Lagos.

