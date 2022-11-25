Business

ASCSN gets new Secretary-General

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Comrade Joshua Apebo has been appointed the Secretary-General of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) with effect from January 1, 2023. He succeeds the incumbent Secretary-General, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, who will exit service on December 31, 2022. Comrade Apebo was the Deputy Secretary-General of the Association from March 1, 2019 until his elevation to the post of Secretary-General. He joined the service of the Association of Senior Civil Senvants of Nigeria on January 5, 2001. Comrade Apebo has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Public Administration in 1998 from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and also Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Public Administration in 2007 from the University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri. He has attended series of trade union courses, seminars and workshops, which have impacted positively on his performance. He has served the Association in Borno State, Adamawa State and Benue State. On May 1, 2014, Comrade Apebo was promoted to the post of Assistant Secretary-General and transferred to the national headquarters of the Association in Lagos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FCMB names Yemisi Edun new MD

Posted on Author Reporter

  First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has named a new managing Director following stepping aside of embattled Adam Nuhu. The new chief executive of the bank is Yemisi Edun. Yemisi Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University […]
Business

Nigeria seeks end to rejection of agro exports

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In a bid to promote export of non-oil commodities for foreign exchange, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has inaugurated a committee to identify causes of rejection of Nigeria’s agro produce in international markets. In a statement by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo, the minister revealed that the committee […]
Business

Rice: Thai merchants slam $300m rates on Nigerian importers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

INADEQUATE Self-sufficiency in rice production not realistic in 2022   Following scarcity of containers, a total of N290 billion ($579.75 million) will be paid to shipping lines as freight rates by rice importers before the end of the year. The affected rice importers, who have their rice trapped in Thailand and other Asian countries, are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica