ASCSN National president, driver, delegates escape lynching

It was fisticuffs galore yesterday as the controversial election of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) in Delta State ended in fiasco. The National officers, led by the Acting President, Dr Tommy Okon, their drivers, the embattled outgone chairman and factional delegates at the event ran helter-skelter when the crisis assumed a dangerous dimension. Combined security operatives, including men of the Department of State Security (DSS), police, Civil Defense, and bouncers, during the fisticuffs, laboured frantically to douse the riotous gathering.

Two popular chairmanship candidates, Mr Robinson Omonigho and Lucky Uwhanogho, supported by a veteran labour leader in the state, who was the former Auditor and Treasurer of the association, Comrade Charles Isiayei, and over 100 concerned members in protest at the venue in Asaba cried foul. The Directorate of Establishment and Pensions, saddled with the statutory powers of prevailing on the crisis to conform with relevant constitutional provision of the association, kept mum.

The protesters, hijacked the vehicle of the association from the outgone chairman, Comrade Martins Bolum, whose tenure allegedly expired since August 23, this year and threw out his driver with punches, saying Bolum should handover, stop parading himself as the chairman and the National President should vacate the state. “The National President is greedy.”

