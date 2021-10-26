News

ASEAN summit begins without Myanmar after top general barred

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Southeast Asian leaders have begun their annual summit without a representative from Myanmar, after its top general was barred over the military’s failure to follow a regional peace deal.

Neither Brunei, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair, nor the bloc’s secretary-general made a mention of the no-show in opening remarks at Tuesday’s virtual meeting.

In an unprecedented move, ASEAN on October 15 agreed to exclude Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing, who toppled a civilian government on February 1, over his failure to implement a peace process he agreed with ASEAN in April towards ending the bloody political crisis triggered by the coup.

The move was a rare bold step by a regional grouping known for its non-interference and engagement.

ASEAN is made up of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Myanmar joined in 1997 under a previous military regime.

Two diplomats told The Associated Press news agency that Brunei invited Myanmar’s highest-ranking veteran diplomat, Chan Aye, as a “non-political” representative but she did not attend.

Myanmar’s military promised late on Monday to challenge ASEAN over its move to downgrade its participation in the three-day summit.

It said it has informed Brunei that it can only accept participation by Min Aung Hlaing or a ministerial-level representative.

Failure to engage

In deciding to sideline the Myanmar military chief, ASEAN cited his failure to take steps to end hostilities, initiate dialogue, allow humanitarian support and grant a special envoy full access to the country.

The military also denied permission to ASEAN’s envoy to Myanmar, Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, to meet Aung San Suu Kyi and other government leaders who have been detained since the February 1 takeover.

Since the coup, Myanmar’s military has also killed more than 1,000 people and arrested thousands, according to the monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The military disputes that count as inflated and says soldiers have been killed in fighting nationwide with opposition groups that have taken up arms.

It also insists the conflict is being stoked by “terrorists” allied with the shadow National Unity Government (NUG) and says ASEAN is not taking that into account.

The NUG has been pushing for recognition at ASEAN and internationally.

The US on Monday announced that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had held a virtual meeting with two representatives of the NUG on October 25.

Sullivan stressed “continued US support for the pro-democracy movement” in Myanmar and discussed ongoing efforts to restore democracy in the wake of the military’s power grab. He also expressed concern “over the military’s brutal violence” and said the US would “continue to promote accountability for the coup”

ASEAN is also due to hold talks with US President Joe Biden as well as other world leaders including China and Russia.

On the agenda for Tuesday’s opening day were three separate meetings between the ASEAN leaders and representatives of the US, China and South Korea.

Debbie Stothard, founder and coordinator of Alternative Asean Network on Burma, said “it certainly shocked the junta that ASEAN finally took a line here” by excluding Min Aung Hlaing.

She told Al Jazeera that the main concern for ASEAN was an “imminent offensive” in the country’s north, which United Nations experts warn is reminiscent of the military’s 2017 crackdown in Rakhine state that forced more than 700,000 ethnic Rohingya into Bangladesh.

“ASEAN is very perturbed because we cannot afford this to happen, especially during the COVID pandemic,” she said. “ASEAN now has to grapple with the fact that Senior General Min Aung Hlaing’s personal ambition and greed poses a greater threat to regional security, both for Myanmar and the region itself. And if ASEAN doesn’t act now, the situation could get out of control and we will be dealing with a disaster for the next 10 years.”

If ASEAN wants Myanmar’s military to listen seriously, the bloc has to partner with the UN Security Council and build a strategy to ensure the army draws back from this violence, she added.

*Courtesy: Al Jazeera

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles

lai Mohammed)
News

Twitter promoted terrorism, supported IPOB, Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…Says FG didn’t suspend Twitter because of president’s tweets The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed Tuesday accused the microblogging site, Twitter of promoting and encouraging acts of terrorism and creating instability in the country. Mohammed, who disclosed at the investigative hearing organised by the joint House of Representatives Committee on Information, […]
News

GOV UDOM EMMANUEL SWEARS IN 31 LG CHAIRMEN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Tasks them to focus on service over partisanship …debunks speculation of seizing LG funds Governor Udom Emmanuel has sworn in newly elected Local Government Chairmen and Vice Chairmen for the 31 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom state with a task to focus on service to the people rather than engage in unproductive partisanship. He […]
News

NPC begins enumeration of two LGAs in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James,

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said it would begin the enumeration of two local government areas of Odukpani and Akamkpa in Cross River State in what it said is the 11th Enumeration Area Demarcation Exercise. The National Commissioner of (NPC) in Charge of the state, Navy Captain Charles Ogwa (rtd), made this disclosure on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica