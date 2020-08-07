News

Ashafa: We’ll provide houses for millions of Nigerians

The newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa Friday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on his appointment.

The Managing Director, who also pledged to vigorously implement the Federal Government’s housing policy, said that he would work to ensure the provision of mass affordable housing for millions of Nigerians and the rejuvenation of the economy through the creation of meaningful jobs for millions of young Nigerians in line with the agency’s policy.

Speaking on his appointment and focus for the authority, Ashafa said the task cannot be achieved without the cooperation of both the government and the organised private sector. He added agency under his leadership is fully determined to leverage on the cooperation in order to create housing opportunities for many Nigerians while creating millions of jobs in order to stimulate the economy.

He said: “It is with the highest sense of responsibility and consciousness of the task ahead that I accept my appointment by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari to serve as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria.

“My focus as chief executive will be to ensure a vigorous implementation of the Federal Government’s housing policy which entails the provision of mass affordable housing for millions of Nigerians and the rejuvenation of the economy through the creation of meaningful jobs for millions of young Nigerians.”

The former lawmaker also acknowledged the quantum of work already done by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing under the leadership of Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Federal Housing Authority and other complementary agencies.

