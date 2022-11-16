Ashimolowo, Bismark, others for TREM KLWC

The Senior Pastor of KICC International Church, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo; Bishop Tudor Bismark; Dr. Mensa Otabil; Bish op Wale Ajayi; Rev. Sam Chika; Rev. Tunde Bamgboye and Rev. Kachi Asugha, are to minister at the 2022 Kingdom Life World Conference of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM). The theme of this year’s edition of the Conference, which will be held between November 20 and 27, 2022 at the Cathedral of His Glory of the church, is “Exceeding Glory 2.” According to TREM’s Director Corporate Services, Rev. Oluwayomi Uteh, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, the conference would be open on November 20, while it would kick-off with the morning session from 9a.m to 12 noon on November 21 and evening session from 5p.m daily throughout the weeklong conference, except on Friday.
