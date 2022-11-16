News

Ashimolowo, Bismark, others for TREM KLWC

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The Senior Pastor of KICC International Church, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo; Bishop Tudor Bismark; Dr. Mensa Otabil; Bish op Wale Ajayi; Rev. Sam Chika; Rev. Tunde Bamgboye and Rev. Kachi Asugha, are to minister at the 2022 Kingdom Life World Conference of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM). The theme of this year’s edition of the Conference, which will be held between November 20 and 27, 2022 at the Cathedral of His Glory of the church, is “Exceeding Glory 2.” According to TREM’s Director Corporate Services, Rev. Oluwayomi Uteh, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, the conference would be open on November 20, while it would kick-off with the morning session from 9a.m to 12 noon on November 21 and evening session from 5p.m daily throughout the weeklong conference, except on Friday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Don’t blackmail PDP, Anenih warns female aspirants

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

A one-time Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Josephine Anenih has warned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women aspirantsnottoblackmailthe party in the name of women being marginalised.   Anenih, who spoke yesterday at a meeting hosted by PDP National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effa-Attoe with women aspirants told them that the 35 per cent affirmative action provided […]
News

Agony, grief as commuters lament state of Anambra roads

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo and Echezona Okafor

Commuters, transporters and other road users in Anambra State yesterday bemoaned the deplorable state of road network in state, contending that the government has abdicated its responsibility to the masses. They particularly lamented the poor state of Amansea Boundary Road between Awka and Enugu State, which is also known as Gariki Livestock Market, which according […]
News Top Stories

Ex-Edo Speaker dies; widow, son kidnapped on way to burial

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman and Muhammad Bashir

It was double misfortune for the family of the former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba after the former legislator died on Saturday morning and his widow, Hasana was kidnapped on the way to bury her late husband.   According to a family source, who did not want his name mentioned, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica