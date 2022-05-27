Ashiru beats ex-gov, Shehu Sani to Kaduna PDP ticket

Ex-House of Representatives Chairman, Committee on Appropriation Isa Ashiru yesterday won the Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary. Ashiru, who was the candidate of the party in the 2019 governorship election, won the primary with 414 votes. Sani Sidi polled 260 votes while former Governor Ramalan Yero got 28 votes. Sani Abbas scored 15 votes, with a former representative of Kaduna Central in the Senate Shehu Sani having two votes. Sani congratulated Ashiru on his victory. The former legislator tweeted: “The Kaduna PDP governorship primary has been concluded. I lost and Isah Ashiru won. “I wish to congratulate him. Two delegates voted for me without giving them a dime; unfortunately, I don’t know who they are so I can appreciate these clean votes. We look forward to it.” Speaking after the election, Ashiru dedicated his victory to all party members.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...