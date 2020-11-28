Ashiru lauds AbdulRazaq’s transformation efforts

The Senator representing Kwara South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Lola Ashiru, has applauded the efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration in transiting the state from its over 40 years of rudderless leadership and stagnation witnessed under the Saraki dynasty to an enviable phenomenal growth and development.

Ashiru, who gave the commendation in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at a threeday training/workshop for his 34 legislative aides, said the administration’s giant strides in all the strata of the economy were visible in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

He noted that this was against the stagnation and impoverishment of the past, optimistic that the coming years would usher in more developments. Ashiru said: “This is a very trying time in Kwara State because we are transiting from a long reign of government firmly under the grip of a dynasty that dwarfed the state to a new regime and a new dawn.

It is a trying time too that the past two years have been filled with a lot of hurdles and challenges like COVID-19, EndSARS protests, including several other hindrances that have disturbed the economic progress and the socioeconomic equilibrium that we have.”

