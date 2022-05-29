Ashok Leyland partners to strengthen presence in Africa

Ashok Leyland has said that it has strengthened its operations in the southern region of Africa by inking a distribution pact with ETG group’s logistics, warehousing and distribution vertical.

ETG is a global conglomerate operating across various segments, with a deep focus on uplifting Sub-Saharan Africa. As part of the tie-up, ETG Logistics (ETGL) will operate dealerships for Ashok Leyland in six key African countries.

“We have ambitious growth plans for the African market. Our time tested products are well suited for the African terrain and offer a superior value proposition to customers,” Ashok Leyland’s Head of International Operations Amandeep Singh said in a statement. ETG group’s extensive connections in these markets will complement the company’s growth plans, he added.

“We are already present in most of the east and west African countries. We now have the right product portfolio with best-in-class TCO to cater to requirements of this market and provide excellent value proposition for customers,” Singh said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...