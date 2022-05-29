Business

Ashok Leyland partners to strengthen presence in Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ashok Leyland has said that it has strengthened its operations in the southern region of Africa by inking a distribution pact with ETG group’s logistics, warehousing and distribution vertical.

 

ETG is a global conglomerate operating across various segments, with a deep focus on uplifting Sub-Saharan Africa. As part of the tie-up, ETG Logistics (ETGL) will operate dealerships for Ashok Leyland in six key African countries.

 

“We have ambitious growth plans for the African market. Our time tested products are well suited for the African terrain and offer a superior value proposition to customers,” Ashok Leyland’s Head of International Operations Amandeep Singh said in a statement. ETG group’s extensive connections in these markets will complement the company’s growth plans, he added.

 

“We are already present in most of the east and west African countries. We now have the right product portfolio with best-in-class TCO to cater to requirements of this market and provide excellent value proposition for customers,” Singh said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

UAE, Nigeria dialogue signals optimism for quick return of flights

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Emirates Airlines has said that it continues to hold dialogue with the Nigerian authorities, stressing that the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would continue to advance its dialogue with the Nigerian authorities. The airline in a statement to New Telegraph disclosed that the latest discussions signal great optimism for a positive way forward. […]
Business

Inactive mobile lines decline to 89m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile network operators in the country gained more revenue from their issued lines in June as the number of inactive users reduced from 94.6 million in May to 89 million. This means that about five million lines that had been inactive were used in the month. A mobile line is said to be inhelp active […]
Business

Allianz consolidates presence in East African market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Frontline underwriting firm, Allianz, has moved ahead to consolidate its presence in the East African market.   To this end, it initiated a series of events aimed to introduce the brand to the East African market, not only as a worldwide insurance leader, but also as a global thought leader and expert in financial and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica