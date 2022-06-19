Business

Ashok Leyland partners with ETG Group to strengthen presence in Africa

Ashok Leyland said it has strengthened its operations in southern region of Africa by inking a distribution pact with ETG group’s logistics, warehousing and distribution vertical. ETG is a global conglomerate operating across various segments, with a deep focus on uplifting Sub- Saharan Africa.

 

As part of the tie-up, ETG Logistics (ETGL) will operate dealerships for Ashok Leyland in six key southern African countries.

 

“We have ambitious growth plans for the African market. Our time tested products are well suited for the African terrain and offers superior value proposition to customers,” Ashok Leyland’s Head of International Operations Amandeep Singh said in a statement. ETG group’s extensive connect in these markets will complement company’s growth plans, he added.

 

“We are already present in most of the east and west African countries. We now have the right product portfolio with best-in-class TCO to cater to requirements of this market and provide excellent value proposition for customers,” Singh said.

 

ETGL CEO Rajeev Saxena said the partnership will be instrumental in bringing a range of commercial vehicles solutions to address specific requirements of different customer groups in the territory.

 

