ASHON: Nigerian capital market remains resilient

The Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) has stated that the Nigerian capital market has capacity to survive the on-going insecurity and macroeconomic vagaries militating against investment opportunities. Besides, ASHON has proposed some measures by which government can revive the securities market through enhancement of stockbrokers’ liquidity and implementation of some policies to boost investment in the market. A statement by ASHON’s Chairman, Chief Onyenwechukwu Ezeagu, explained that the stock market had always exhibited resilience.

“The stock market could be said to have become resilient to upheavals in the economy, but with the heightened insecurity, we want to believe that the market will survive, given that opinion leaders have continually advised the actors to jaw-jaw rather than war-war. We all need to tone down our words and actions for our country to avert catastrophe and ensure that our economy is sustained.

“The successful completion of the demutualization process was a great delight to Securities Dealers. Our members have eagerly expected this transition with high hope. We expect to reap the benefits of shareholding in a fledging stock exchange, one of the best in Africa. “The local investors quite frankly understand the concept of demutualization after our members have spoken to them in the language they understand i.e. demutualisation means that Securities Dealing Firms have transformed from being dealing members firms to shareholders and trading license holders. We have local investors who are well informed. However, we still need to guide them to follow the consequential changes that may follow the Exchange’s new orientation towards profit making,” said Ezeagu.

