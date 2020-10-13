ASHON partners SEC, NSE over irregular accounts

The Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) is working closely with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigerian Stock Exchange and other key stakeholders to address the issue of irregular accounts of investors. Irregular accounts are those that fall below minimum standard of disclosure for Know Your Client (KYC) and capable of distorting transparent transaction processes.

ASHON’s Chairman, Chief Onyenwechukwu Ezeagu, explained that the association had begun collaboration with all stakeholders, including the Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS Plc) Registrars and Shareholders to ensure that the irregular accounts are updated within the time frame set by SEC.

Ezeagu urged the shareholders to liase with their stockbrokers to provide necessary information that will enhance the conduct of their identity test. He stated that the outstanding accounts would have been resolved but for COVID-19 and its associated challenges.

“The accounts, which our members are currently trading on, are KYC- compliant. The issue is the old accounts. They must be updated. This is part of our due diligence as a global market. “We would have resolved this but for COVID-19 pandemic that has obstructed many activities globally. The situation in the market is also a factor.

The case was made worse by the lockdown, social distancing, and restriction of movement. “The good thing is that we are collaborating with all stakeholders. We urge all shareholders to update their records with stockbrokers without further delay.

After this exercise, account of a shareholer that is not updated shall not be traded on,” said Ezeagu. ASHON recently announced its efforts towards expanding income streams of its members by initiating moves to enable them trade on other securities markets such as FMDQ, NASD OTC Plc, AFEX Commodities Exchange and Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE)

