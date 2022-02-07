Business

ASHON urges stockbrokers to upscale operations, skills

The Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Sam Onukwue, has advised dealing member firms to review their operational models, create new products and deploy technology to upscale operations and skills.

 

Investment through the Nigerian capital market has been moderated by the inclement operating environment, characterised by impacts of COVID-19 and its variants on corporate earnings, misalignment of monetary and fiscal policies, high production cost and low purchasing power of consumers, currency devaluation, forex scarcity and high inflationary pressure, among others.

 

In a statement by ASHON, Onukwue explained that the current investment climate required innovative approach that meets the needs of clients.

 

According to him, every dealing member should deepen its research and development and create innovative products, especially to attract the millennials and Generation Z in order to widen customer base and ensure business continuity.

 

Onukwue harped on the deployment of modern technology to enhance operational efficiency of ASHON members, noting that COVID-19 pandemic had institutionalized digital transformation for every business.

 

He noted that millennials and Generation Z engaged via digital channels as they do virtually everything on their smartphones. “Our members have realised the imperative of digital transformation of our operations.

 

With the impacts of COVID-19 on our business environment, demutualization of the former Nigerian Stock Exchange to Nigerian Ex-change Group Plc ( NGX) and tough operating environment, our operational models have to be reviewed.

 

“We must create more innovative financial products that attract millennials and Generation Z. They are digital natives that do almost everything on smartphones.

Our business models must take this critical class of investors into consideration. “We need to deepen our Research and Development base to be on top of the latest development in the global financial market.

 

We appeal to our regulators to address the observed impediments to full digitalisation of our market such as the issue of identity management,“ said Onukwue.

 

He noted that many investors have yet to recover from the meltdown of 2008, saying we must sustain efforts at rekindling their confidence towards bringing them fully back to the fold through investor education.

 

