Asia shares fall as Ukraine war deepens, oil prices slightly higher

Asian shares fell on Thursday as traders and investors reacted to the latest developments in the Ukraine war, which has been underway for a month now.

Morgan Stanley Capital International’s Asia-Pacific index of equities dropped 0.6%, reports the BBC.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell by more than 1% on Thursday morning, after touching a two-month high in the previous session. China’s markets also opened lower on Thursday morning.

This comes as US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels, and is expected to announce a new set of sanctions on Russian oligarchs and political figures.

Oil prices remained level. Brent crude – the international benchmark for oil prices – rose by 45 cents or 0.4%, at $122.05 a barrel.

Meanwhile, Russia is moving troops to Ukraine’s borders after suffering heavy losses during the war, Ukraine’s military claims.

In its latest update on the conflict, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that “due to suffering numerous losses” Russian forces “continue to form and move additional units of armed forces of the Russian Federation to the Ukrainian borders”.

It claims “contracting measures have been intensified” by military officials in Russia’s western Smolensk region.

“Servicemen returning after a business trip from Syria are also being recruited to replenish the occupation units,” it says.

The BBC is unable to independently verify this information.

As we reported earlier, Nato officials believe some 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops may have been killed in the first month of the conflict, with the number of wounded perhaps between 30,000 and 40,000.

