Business

Asian shares, U.S. yields rise as investors reassess rout

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Asian shares and U.S. treasury yields rose on Wednesday, clawing back some of the week’s losses as investors reassessed economic worries, but the dollar was firm on concerns over the impact of a fast-spreading coronavirus variant. According to Reuters, rising COVID-19 infections have rocked global markets this week as investors dumped risk assets, seeking stability in safe haven assets like bonds.

That sent stocks tumbling and pushed the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield to fivemonth lows on Tuesday. But on Wednesday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.17 per cent, trimming its losses for the week to around two per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.90 per cent after touching six-month lows a day earlier. Sentiment in Japan was supported by a jump in exports in June, led by U.S. demand for cars and China-bound shipments of chip-making equipment, boosting hopes for an export-led recovery.

Australian shares were up 1.21 per cent, Chinese blue-chips added 0.76 per cent and Taiwan shares rose 0.27 per cent. Seoul’s KOSPI slipped 0.14 per cent as South Korea reported a daily record of novel coronavirus cases. “The level of volumes, the level of sporadic whipsaw price action I think is telling you that there’s not a lot of conviction one way or another,” said Kay Van- Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19 accelerates digitisation for African banks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Group Chief Executive of Standard Bank Group, Mr. Sim Tshabalala, has said that the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has helped to accelerate the process of digitisation for the continent’s lenders. Tshabalala, who stated this in an interview with The Banker magazine, however, said that rapid growth of digitisation, occasioned by the pandemic crisis, would increase […]
Business

Grain crisis: ECOWAS’ 5,000mt to the rescue

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Following predictions by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of acute shortage of food amid the COVID-19, not less than 5,000 metric tonnes of grains have been received from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to curb food insecurity post- COVID-19. TAIWO HASSAN reports Generally, COVID-19 outbreak has been a turbulent […]
Business

Bank targets N9.32bn gross earnings in Q1’21

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Unity Bank Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N9.320 billion gross earnings for the first quarter of 2021. In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank also projected to rake in N6.22 billion in interest income. The lender projected pretax profit of N341million and N312 million for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica