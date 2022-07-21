Sports

Asisat Oshoala Breaks African Record, Wins Female African Footballer Of The Year For Fifth Time

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala won a record fifth African Female Footballer of the Year at the African Football Award in Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Oshoala, the Barcelona of Spain striker, became the first African Footballer, male or female, to win the best footballer award for a fifth time.

She beat off competition from Ajara Nchout of Cameroun and Grace Banda of Zambia to win the award.

Oshoala was rewarded for a stellar season in Europe where she won the Pichichi award for the highest goal scorer in the Spanish Female League despite playing not too matches because of injuries.

She won the league and cup with Barcelona and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

MTN Nigeria congratulates Eagles on second round progression

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

MTN Nigeria, The official communications partner of the Nigerian football federation teams has congratulated the Super Eagles on their progression into the knockout round of the AFCON 2021 tournament. Nigerians are beginning to believe that this team can make the country proud. Leading the praises is the Chief Executive Officer MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola. “We […]
Sports

Fifth Chukker, Intershelter win at Access Bank-UNICEF Charity Polo Tournament

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

First stage of the prestigious 2021 UNICEF charity shield polo tourney climaxed on high with triumphs for Fifth Chukker and Intershelter teams as the international charity event enters its final stages Tuesday, with nine team jostling for honours.   Home fans favourites, fifth Chukkers handed a thumping 11-7 defeat over hard fighting Jos Malcomines, to […]
Sports

Resign, Sports Editors tell NFF board members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Guild of Sports Editors, the umbrella body of managers of sports in the country’s major media organisations, has advised members of the executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to resign from their positions honourably and give the game chance to breathe. Speaking on the backdrop of the country’s senior national football team, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica