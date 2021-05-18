Sports

Asisat Oshoala to young girls: Work hard to get results in football

Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala has charged all African women players to always work hard and be determined if they are to achieve results in the round leather game.
She gave this advise at the weekend after becoming the first African winner of the European Women’s Champions League.
The Four-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year starred as a second-half substitute as Barcelona Femenino blew Chelsea away 4-0 to win their first Women’s Champions League title in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.
The Nigerian captain, 26, had a last-gasp goal ruled out for offside as the Spanish side’s  triumph brought an end to Lyon’s run of five Champions League titles in a row.
“It was very important not to make the mistakes of the past [4-1 loss to Lyon] but to learn from it,” Oshoala, who has now won back-to-back Spanish League titles with Barcelona, told BBC Sport Africa.
“I can only thank God who has made everything possible through sheer hard work, by playing alongside this incredibly talented group that creates a lovely family atmosphere.
“It’s is a great feeling and I can’t really put my emotions into words because it has been a tough journey to get here.
“I hope this will continue to inspire other young girls in Africa and motivate everyone around the world  that you can achieve whatever you put your mind to and work hard for it.”
Two years ago Oshoala claimed another notable first as she became the first African to play and score in the Women’s Champions League final as they lost 4-1 to Lyon.
Being a professional women’s footballer was unheard of to her family, almost frowned upon, but Oshoala defied the odds and her parents to achieve her dreams

