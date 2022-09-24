News

Asiwaju BAT: Oduduwa group hails choice of Buratai for APC campaign council

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Asiwaju BAT: Oduduwa group hails choice of Buratai for APC campaign council

The Oduduwa Solidarity Network (OSN) has welcomed the appointment of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd), into the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress.

A statement by its national president, Kola Salau, described Buratai as not only an “Encyclopedia of national security” but one who has demonstrated to be a trusted loyalist to any cause he believes in.

Recall that the former COAS was on Saturday unveiled as a part of the 442-member presidential campaign council of the ruling party.

Buratai was named into the intelligence and security unit as co-deputy director.

Applauding the development, Salau said the choice of Buratai is well-deserved having served the country diligently for decades.

He said Buratai remains the best COAS in the country’s history and it is only logical to include him in such a committee.

The Yoruba youths added that as a diplomat, Buratai has continued to break new ground in the areas of security, trade and the bilateral relationship.

He said the Ambassador has found diplomatic solutions to Nigeria’s porous borders which facilitated the smuggling of weapons from the Benin Republic by striking a mutual understanding with the country to checkmate the trend.

He said the reduced tempo in acts of terror or banditry as well as the series of surrenders by terrorists and armed groups are evidences.

But Salau said the most striking quality of the former military chief is his acceptability across the country, especially in the southwest.

The Oduduwa group said the region still has fond memories of Buratai’s time as COAS in which he introduced numerous operations and strategies to ensure peace.

He recalled under Buratai, the Army carried out numerous landmark special intervention projects in communities across the region.

Salau said the construction of the Bailey bridge across river Osun at Kuta, Aiyedire Local Government Area which links between Kuta- Ikoyi on Ede Road is one.

He added that the soldier-statesman has evolved into a nationalist to the core and one with a special affinity to the Yoruba.

According to him, Buratai is a true believer in the principle of a one, indivisible and united Nigeria.

He said with a popular, reliable and trusted figure like Buratai, Tinubu’s stock and chances have risen drastically.

The group, however, expressed confidence that he will help Asiwaju even beyond the campaigns.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Non-assent of Electoral Act: APC’s plot to reject e-transmission of results –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the rejection of the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari in its entirety was a ploy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to reject electronic transmission of election results. The party stated that the injection of direct primaries into the bill was to ensure that […]
News

FG inaugurates committee for N50bn EEFP

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government yesterday set up an 11-man steering committee to implement the N50 billion Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) of the country, to boost exports. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, who inaugurated the steering committee, saidtheEEFPcame under the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP). The EEFP aimed to protect export businesses from […]
News

Owo Massacre: IYC alleges influx of herdsmen into N’Delta

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has raised the alarm over the influx of herdsmen into Niger Delta. The group warned Ijaw communities to be on the alert to avoid a repeat of the June 5 terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.   Spokesman for the IYC, Ebilade Ekerefe, said in Yenagoa […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica