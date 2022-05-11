News

ASIWAJU IN THE NORTH, SWAGA’23 IN THE SOUTH- Delegates networking at its peak

As a build-up to the Delegates convention of APC slated for 30th May 2023, the front runner for the ticket of the party for Presidency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not leaving anything to chance at all.

The former Governor of Lagos and National leader of the All Progressives Congress APC has been in the news since the past week for very good reasons. He was in Kano, Taraba, Adamawa, Kastina, and now Yobe States to meet with the party delegates, canvass for their support and fraternize with them ahead of the primaries.

Higher number delegates’ votes come from the Northern States and it is believed that Asiwaju Tinubu is in the good books of those States based on antecedents and past relationship with the people and their leaders especially the level of strategic support and network mobilized by him in ensuring the emergence of APC as a party and President Muhammadu Buhari from 2014.

As the date draws nearer and in view of ground to be covered, SWAGA’23 as a foremost support group of Tinubu has began consultation with Delegates from the South starting from the South West to ensure that no one is taken for granted and no stone is left unturned.

The group led by Sen. Dayo Adeyeye is extending its support to Asiwaju at this time to these critical stakeholders to ensure that the goal of 2023 is achieved for its principal according to a statement issued by Sen. Adeyeye.

Adeyeye further said “here is a man that some said is too old for the job and some meddlesome interlopers have adjudged as “sick” moving into every nooks and crannies of the country to seek support while those touted as fit are becoming clay-footed. Experience, knowledge and determination are the key factors to get things done and Asiwaju has them all”
The race is becoming interesting every day.

 

Our Reporters

