Metro & Crime

Asiwaju of Iragbijiland condemns Osun bank robbery

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Asiwaju of Iragbijiland, Senator Felix Kolawole Ogunwale (Jumokol), has condemned in its entirety the dastardly act of robbery that occurred at the Wema Bank in Iragbiji, Osun State last Tuesday.

The Iragbiji High Chief, in a statement he personally signed, said the perpetrators of the heinous crime should be speedily fished out by the security agents and appropriate heavyweight of the law brought against them.

Ogunwale said in the statement that his heart goes out to the deceased policeman, who was a victim of the ungodly incident and prayed for the repose of his soul in the bosom of God, just as he also commiserates with the management of Wema Bank as well as His Royal Majesty Oba Abdul-Rasheed Olabomi, Odundun 2 and the entire people of Iragbiji. He, therefore, prayed to God to prevent a re-occurrence of such nasty incidents.

The Senator appealed for more security surveillance and security tightening all over Osun State to allow the people sleep with their two eyes closed, calling on all citizens to be 24 hours on their guard and report suspicious people to the security agents.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Njoku, community leader, dies at 61

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A community leader and philanthropist, Chief Okechukwu Njoku Ntibundu (Ume Udo I of Uvuru ancient kingdom) of Umuorianu Umuaghara Uvuru in Aboh-mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State is dead. Njoku, 61, died during a brief illness on October 11, 2020 at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital. His family said in a statement […]
Metro & Crime

SWAT tortured, extorted me in Lagos – victim alleges

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 30-year-old man, Sunday Michael, has accused operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) of torture and extortion at Akodo, Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.   Michael alleged that the incident occurred on Thursday last week when he was returning from his site at the Osoroko area of Ibeju- Lekki with his brother-in-law, […]
Metro & Crime

Man, 20, nabbed for raping neighbour’s 6-year-old daughter  

Posted on Author Reporter

A 20-year old man, Chikwado Anijiofor has been arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour’s daughter in Ogbudike Okpoko in Anambra state. The Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed disclosed this in a statement, saying the suspect had confessed to the crime. He said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang has directed the case be transferred to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica