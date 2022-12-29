Asiwaju Tinubu can be compared to Chief Azikiwe and Chief Awolowo

Abraham Great

The most anticipated year in Nigerian history since 1960 could be the year 2023 because the next presidential election involves every form of emotion and sentiment in the country.

The feelings, biases or concerns of every group in the country are legitimate and valid. It would take transformational leadership to bring the country to a place much better than it has been in the last 62 years. One leader whose track record is on a national level is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His leadership prowess could be compared to great heroes of Nigerian Independence like Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Warren Bennis once said, “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.” Nigerians’ independence from the colonial masters was intelligently brought about by those men who today stand in the history books as the nation’s heroes.

Their role in the independence was more of dialogues and forming intelligent alliances with the British government until freedom was achieved from Britain. Those who must lead Nigeria into a great future must do so, bringing every group to the dialogue table. Selling fear and accentuating the obvious problems since the 1920s could only exacerbate the conflicts in the country.

As the 2023 Presidential Election approaches, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to be the frontrunner in discussions along national unity and policy reforms; this is the same quality his support base holds on to when they refer to him as ” Asiwaju” – meaning a visionary leader. Tinubu, like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo, has a long track record of working to improve the lives of the people of Nigeria and racing other leaders in the process. This is a fact that not even his critics could argue successfully.

Before Tinubu first gained prominence as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, where he implemented several critical initiatives that have had a lasting impact on the state. He has played an active role in the National dialogue on restoring democracy in the country. In fact, and contrary to some of the criticism of his wife’s involvement in politics as a legislator, the couple had a clear vision of playing their role in Nigerian politics from their time in America. Like Bill and Hilary Clinton, this couple’s forte appears in politics. It is a widespread belief amongst those close to the family that policy and political alignment had been the obsessive discussion in the family.

Obafemi Awolowo was a prominent politician and statesman who served as the Premier of the Western Region of Nigeria from 1954 to 1959. He was known for his commitment to social justice and his efforts to promote the economic development of the Western Region. Awolowo is widely credited with implementing several key initiatives that helped transform the region, including establishing free primary education, creating a network of modern roads, and expanding the region’s public health system.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is similar to Awolowo because, as a fellow southwestern Nigerian, he has established himself as a prominent politician and has had a long career in public service, bringing about the economic development of Lagos State, the most viable state in the entire West Africa, and the 4th Largest economy in Africa.

During his tenures as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, he has been a vocal advocate for reform at the national level, the vision for the megacity was hatched by him, and he has seen development leaders who had professionally handled the continued development of the state.

With over 20 million people, Lagos is big enough to be a country on its own. Tinubu’s blueprint of Lagos is executed through succession planning. An attribute his detractors tantamount to dictatorship or extortionist. But in reality, leadership’s best track record is the development of future leaders. Tinubu has worked to improve ordinary Nigerians’ lives through various initiatives, including educational and health initiatives, and has supported many initiatives aimed at creating jobs and improving the country’s economy. One key difference between the two leaders is their political affiliations.

While Obafemi Awolowo was a member of the Action Group, a regional political party in Nigeria that led the administration of the western region of Nigeria, Tinubu is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The similarity between both leaders is their commitment to improving the lives of the people of Nigeria, and both have made significant contributions to the country’s political landscape. Both men had boldly led national dialogues in bringing about democracy in Nigeria.

Nnamdi Azikiwe was a prominent politician, journalist, and statesman who served as the first President of Nigeria from 1963 to 1966. He was known for his commitment to national unity and efforts to promote Nigeria’s economic development. Azikiwe is credited with helping to lay the foundations for the country’s independence and is remembered as one of the founding fathers of modern Nigeria. While Nnamdi Azikiwe led a regional party, the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC), Tinubu is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which has grown in every part of the country. It is easy to say that, since the advent of democracy in Africa, Asiwaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been one of the best, if not the best political technocrat on the continent.

More interestingly, Asiwaju, unlike most of his political foes, had never left his party to join another party; instead, his party has evolved, absorbed other parties and most recently amalgamated with other democratic parties in fragments to form the All Progressives Congress. This trait alone is a hallmark of outstanding leadership. While Awolowo was a huge proponent of the parliamentary system of government that would have made Nigeria’s political system similar to that of the UK, Nigeria could have been zoned into six regions, each with its prime minister and a president at the centre. It is believed that Azikiwe led the delegation of people who instead opted to travel to America to copy the Federal Government system, however, not in its totality.

If there is one political leader, who could gather a new team to rework the Nigeria political structure to serve its citizens better, it would be Bola Ahmed Tinubu. No other leader has proteges and disciples at the legislative session and the judiciary like him. With his team of young technocrats, a new Nigeria could be born.— Napoleon Bonaparte once said, “a leader is a dealer in hope. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s mantra of Renewed Hope is a divine resonance to a country that needs authentic leadership.

Great is a current affairs analyst, motivational speaker and destiny coach

