Asíwájú Tinubu extols Obasanjo’s virtues at 85

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, congratulates former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 85th birthday, praising him for his patriotism and unfailing commitment to the unity of the country.

 

In a congratulatory statement on the birthday of the former president issued by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “At 85, Baba Obasanjo remains strong, agile and committed to the greatness of our dear nation.

 

“President Obasanjo has made numerous useful con  tributions to this country. There have been instances where I have disagreed with President Obasanjo on important substantive issues. Our debates have been spirited yet always professional and without personal animus.

 

Through it all, I have come to respect his love of country and legendary work ethic. President Obasanjo has worked tirelessly for Nigeria, Africa and indeed the black race. “President Obasanjo has earned his stripes as an important statesman on the world stage.

 

“Baba Obasanjo is bold and courageous and will continue to be so for that is the essence of his character.

 

“On this occasion of his 85th birthday, our prayer is that God Almighty keeps Baba with us for many more years. May God grant him good health and ceaseless energy to continue to be of service to this country he loves so dearly. Amin.”

 

