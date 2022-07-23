News

Asiwaju Tinubu will win 2023 presidential election : ex-APC Assembly Aspirant, Olowe

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

• Mobilizes Nigerians for PVCs registration

A former Lagos House of Assembly Aspirant of All Progressives Congress for Kosofe Constituency 2, Hon Olasupo Olowe Edward popularly known as ‘SP’ has predicted a landslide victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential polls.

Olowe made this known while mobilizing residents of Kosofe Local Government Area from diverse background to register in the ongoing Continuous Voter’s Registration undertaken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) .

The ex-aspirant noted that the mobilization was to ensure all his supporters have the currency to aid victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all other APC candidates vying for elections in his political delineation.

“In every election, no one can ignore the power of the thumb, it is the magic to herald victory,thus in our beloved country, the importance of PVCs is critical to achieve a huge victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”

“Thus, I have decided to invest my time in moving from one house to another in order to mobilize Nigerians to register and be involved in the Asiwaju’s project”

Consequently, the ex-aspirant expressed his congratulatory wishes to Senator Kasim Shettima on his emergence as the running-mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Olowe described Shettima’s emergence as a perfect electoral material to complement the nationwide acceptability of Asiwaju Tinubu , stressing that his nomination has given a massive boost to the party’s chances come 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu flags off Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Twenty years after the project was conceptualised to address traffic challenges on the axis, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday flagged off the construction of the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge with the adjourning roads to reduce travel time in the axis. Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu also hinted that the state government has acquired additional […]
News Top Stories

ICAN ranks Kogi State high on accountability index

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…awards Gov Bello pillar of transparency, accountability The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), has ranked Kogi State high on its Accountability Index (AI), which assesses the level of adherence to best practices in public finance management by the three tiers of government in states. Presenting the award of Excellence to Governor Yahaya Bello […]
News Top Stories

Your victory well deserved, Atiku tells Biden

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the victory of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States of America is well deserved.   Atiku, in a statement yesterday, called for “US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica