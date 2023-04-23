News

Ask God to forgive you, traumatised Nigerians can’t –APC stalwart tells Buhari

Daniel Atori

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, has told President Muhammadu Buhari to seek forgiveness from God and not Nigerians. Vatsa’s reaction is coming after President Buhari at the weekend pleaded with Nigerians to forgive him if he had in any way hurt them. A former publicity secretary of the APC in Niger State, while speaking with selected journalists in Minna yesterday said that there is no way the millions of traumatised Nigerians, especially those who have lost their loved ones, can forgive Buhari.

According to him; “For the President to come out publicly and ask for forgiveness from Nigerians, means that the blood of innocent Nigerians, including women and children that have been killed and are still being killed across the country by killer herdsmen, is already hunting him. “Apart from the President’s negative policies that have sent millions of Nigerians into the unemployment market, some to their early graves and others to permanent poverty, the eight years of his administration remain the worst in the history of Nigeria.”

