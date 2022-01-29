Asking Ndigbo to wait till 2027 for presidency, insulting – Prof. Dike

A prominent Igbo leader and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prof. Francis Dike has described as condescending, the recent statement credited to Chief Raymond Dokpesi urging the Igbos to stand down their bids for the 2023 presidency of Nigeria until after Atiku Abubakar must have ruled as president. Dike who said that there had never been a president of Igbo extraction, explained that at the dawn of Nigeria’s independence, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was just a ceremonial head at the time and most Nigerians know that.

He noted that every other region in Nigeria has at one point or the other, occupied the office of the president, but that inspite of the enormous contributions of the Igbo nation to the development, stability and progress of Nigeria, it is yet to be given the chance to occupy the coveted office.

“So for anybody to tell the Igbo nation to jettison their bid for the presidency of the country, saying that he will hand over power to them after four years is insulting, if you don’t mind. That does not smack of entitlement or a basic right, but it sounds more like a favour or concession. The point is that the Igbo has the right to bid for the highest office in the land and that they don’t need anybody to tell them when and when not to run for the country’s presidency,” Dike said.

He continued: “Igbos voted massively for Atiku Abubakar the last time but times have changed and people have to move on. The presidency of Nigeria is not a matter of personal interest but of national interest. He comes across more or less, as someone asking us to assuage him with the presidency. But then, what can he do that he believes that a President of South-East extraction cannot do. So, for me, that statement from Dokpesi is very condescending to the Igbo nation,” he said.

