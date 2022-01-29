News

Asking Ndigbo to wait till 2027 for presidency, insulting – Prof. Dike

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

A prominent Igbo leader and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prof. Francis Dike has described as condescending, the recent statement credited to Chief Raymond Dokpesi urging the Igbos to stand down their bids for the 2023 presidency of Nigeria until after Atiku Abubakar must have ruled as president. Dike who said that there had never been a president of Igbo extraction, explained that at the dawn of Nigeria’s independence, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was just a ceremonial head at the time and most Nigerians know that.

He noted that every other region in Nigeria has at one point or the other, occupied the office of the president, but that inspite of the enormous contributions of the Igbo nation to the development, stability and progress of Nigeria, it is yet to be given the chance to occupy the coveted office.

“So for anybody to tell the Igbo nation to jettison their bid for the presidency of the country, saying that he will hand over power to them after four years is insulting, if you don’t mind. That does not smack of entitlement or a basic right, but it sounds more like a favour or concession. The point is that the Igbo has the right to bid for the highest office in the land and that they don’t need anybody to tell them when and when not to run for the country’s presidency,” Dike said.

He continued: “Igbos voted massively for Atiku Abubakar the last time but times have changed and people have to move on. The presidency of Nigeria is not a matter of personal interest but of national interest. He comes across more or less, as someone asking us to assuage him with the presidency. But then, what can he do that he believes that a President of South-East extraction cannot do. So, for me, that statement from Dokpesi is very condescending to the Igbo nation,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

House proposes bill on public assets management agency 

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja 

The  House of Representatives has commenced work on a bill seeking the establishment of a Public Assets Management  Bureau. The bill seeks to repeal the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) Act and transform the privatisation agency  into a new organisation charged with the responsibility of overseeing   the maintenance of public infrastructure and assets in the country. A ranking member of […]
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu okays 21-year jail term for cultists

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…appoints 2 Permanent Secretaries, Members of Procurement Agency Governing Board   Henceforth, hard times await cultists as Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, finally okayed 21-year jail term for any convicted cultist with the signing of the bill for the Prohibition of Unlawful Societies and Cultism of 2021 into law.   New Telegraph gathered that […]
News

Tinubu’ll succeed Buhari in 2023, says ex-Minister

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Former Minister of Works and National Chairman, South West Agenda for 2023, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday expressed optimism that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would gloriously emerge as president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. He added that Tinubu was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica