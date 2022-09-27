Business

Asky Airlines seeks solutions to Africa’s inter-connectivity crisis

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Asky Airlines has concluded plans to serve the sub-African region by spreading its wings in a bid to bridge the African air interconnectivity gap.
The Airline’s Commercial Director, Mr. Nowel Ngala, spoke to New Telegraph at the launch of the carrier’s new City Ticket Office located near the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. That brings to five new City Ticket Offices strategically located across four of the nation’s business capital cities. They include two offices in Lagos, and one each in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan.
Ngala lamented that about 66 per cent of African routes are still not connected, stressing that a visit to the Central Africa Republic, Bangui or Congo Kinshasa, which ordinarily should take two hours, could leave passengers going round to Europe before connection.
He noted that connectivity from the Southern parts of Africa to the Eastern part and to the Central and all parts of Africa is still lacking.
He disclosed that the existence of ASKY with a hub in Lome, Togo,q is to improve connectivity, reiterating that Asky flies every day to ensure Africans traveling on the same day move from one city to the other.
His words: “This, we cannot do alone. We continue to request the authorities to assist us in this process to give us more traffic right. The Africa Union (AU) has initiated the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM) It is a very big move to assist airlines and to assist travelers to be able to connect and travel easily from one destination to the other.
“We have multiple points in some countries. In Nigeria for  example, we have two entry points; Lagos and Abuja. Our wish is to have three more entry points. Nigeria for example has seven international airports. There is no reason we should not fly as Pan African airline to Port-Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna, and so on. This will allow for connectivity and to improve on the connectivity,” said.
He added that ASKY was upgrading its services in the Nigerian market and looking to offer its customers more choices with increased frequencies and additional routes. “Hence the recent acquisition of our 12th aircraft to mark our twelfth year of successful operations since the airline was established.”
ASKY Airlines Country Manager, Simon Mobolaji said as part of the airline’s strategic re-engineering process following its success in the market since it commenced flights to Nigeria twelve years ago was to get even closer to its customers by bringing excellent customer service experience closer to them.
“We are marking the launch of the opening of these state-of-the-art offices across Nigeria today in partnership with our travel distribution and technology partners which are renowned for offering seamless travel services to Nigerians.”
The Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, Bayo Adedeji extolled ASky for the giant strides it had taken to widen  vinterconnectivity in West Africa and most parts of Africa from its hub in Lome, explaining the works his firm intends to do with the carrier to provide more connectivity.
“We introduced a visa on arrival in Cairo. The work we are going to be doing with ASKY; we are going to look at Sao Tome for instance. We are going to open up Sao Tome in another month or two. Sao Tome and Principe have some of the best beach lines in the world. When you look at the whole of Africa; interconnectivity is the problem. People are finding it difficult to interconnect. We have to go to the government to remove the barriers of entry.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

BoE: Brexit won’t affect British banking standards

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As Britain prepares to end compliance with European Union (EU) laws, it will continue to maintain financial standards above those required by international rules, Sam Woods, Bank of England’s (BoE) deputy governor, has said, according to a Reuters report. Britain left the European Union in January and transition arrangements are due to end on December […]
Business

Making capital market more attractive to investors

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Making the local bourse more accessible will attract more investors and ensure steady growth and development, CHRIS UGWU writes One of the key challenges facing the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the moment is the low volume of business. Trade in the market has been largely done by institutions (mainly foreign), while domestic retail investors have […]
Business

High interest rate bane of real estate developers – Oshogwe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Managing Director of leading real estate company, Afriland Properties Plc, has identified high-interest rates and forex volatility as major factors militating against the growth of the real estate industry in Nigeria. Speaking at the 2021 edition of the West Africa Property Investment Summit held in Lagos, the real estate guru provided insight into problems […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica