ASKY launches 12th aircraft in 12 years

In celebration of 12 years of service in Africa, pan-African carrier, ASKY, is said to take delivery of its 12th aircraft Boeing 737- 700 with tail number 5V-TTV on September 2, 2022.

The modern aircraft will be used to improve connectivity, increase frequencies, and open new routes across the region. The airline, in a statement, thanked its customers for their continued patronage and pledged to continue to offer them the required services to meet their travel demands.

The airline currently flies to 25 destinations across Africa. ASKY is a 100 per cent privately owned airline created by regional banking institutions in Africa that includes

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), the West African Development Bank (BOAD), and ECOBANK Group (ETI) in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines. ASKY is a commercial company that is managed by experienced African aviation professionals, with Ethiopian airlines as its strategic partner.

