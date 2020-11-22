Aso Rock visit: Akande, Osoba, others looking for soft-landing for Tinubu –Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be circumspect with the visit of some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-West to Aso Rock, saying their agenda could not have been in the interest of the zone.

George, who celebrated his 75th birthday yesterday, said in a statement issued yesterday, that the party chiefs’ visit to the seat of power in Abuja is needless, unnecessary and veiled in some poorly hidden agenda.

A former National Chairman of the ruling APC, Chief Bisi Akande, and some other leaders of the party from the South-West including a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; Tajudeen Olusi; and Dr. Abayomi Finnih, met with the President behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

George said: “The visit of Chief Bisi Akande, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Dr. Yomi Finnih and Chief Segun Osoba to the seat of power in Abuja is needless, unnecessary, veiled in some poorly hidden agenda that is woven in apparently selfserving ulterior personalized desperation.

“It is easy to discern that the visit is stripped of any patriotic progression, lacking in balanced national leadership, voided of a spirit of sacrifice and developmental vision.

“The very absence of Bola Tinubu from the jamboree screams to high heavens that the meeting itself is a covert placatory softening of the ground for Tinubu himself. I am pretty certain that in his very absence, Tinubu occupies the centrality of the discussion.”

George, who is the Atọna Oodua of Yorubaland, noted further that: “President Muhammadu Buhari should not fall for those who would eclipse the main issue wracking Lagos State in a needless, solicitous self immersed scheming in partisan engagement. “The very pivot of the Lagosian malady is the reckless, irresponsible misappropriation of the Lagosian commonwealth by Tinubu.

This much I have documented in several public interventions. This, I may add, contributed to the heightened scale of the disgruntlement and the anger of the youths who made the Lekki Toll Gates the very symbol of their rejection of the politics of subjugation.

“I will advise Baba Akande who governed Osun State with principled, incorruptible leadership to kindly help us drop off Bola Tinubu at Iragbiji as he makes his way back to Ila-Ọrangun, rather than engaging in fruitless pleading sessions for a man who is fixated on a warped pipe -dream about governing Nigeria.

He should pay restitution for the egregious stripping of the Lagosian coffers,” he said.

