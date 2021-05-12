News

Aso Villa invasion: Buhari lacks capacity to secure Nigeria – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the invasion of presidential villa, the nation’s seat of power by suspected armed robbers was an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari lacked the capacity to secure Nigeria PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the development further points to the collapse of security command structure under President Buhari’s watch.

The party stated that the reported assault on the residence of the Chief of Staff to Mr. President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, within the precinct of the presidential villa, “is too close to home and has heightened apprehensions over the capacity of the Buhari presidency to secure the nation. It noted that all over the world, the seat of power is a national sovereignty, a fortress that ought to have impregnable security. The PDP expressed regret that the security breach, and said it sent a danger signal to the overall security of the country.

The party said: “It is imperative to state that such security infraction, that gave way for outlaws to invade the presidential villa in sequence, in spite of its perceptibly secured ambience, can only happen under an absentee president, who have not demonstrated the required capacity expected of his office.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

6 men in court, accused of setting police station ablaze

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Six men yesterday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court accused of stealing and setting a police station ablaze. The accused, Tunde Abiodun, 32, Sodique Tiamiyu,22, Seun Olatokun, 27, Akeem Apena, 52, Olawunmi Lateef, 28 and Isah Lukeman, 24 all of no fixed addresses, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, arson and […]
News

Aisha Buhari returns from Dubai, preaches against medical tourism

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, has urged healthcare providers to take advantage of the Federal Government’s N100 billion credit support for the sector.   Speaking after a medical trip to Dubai, she said there is an urgent need to develop the health sector in order to reduce medical tourism.   She was flown to […]
News

Anambra: Jewish community carpets Kanu over election boycott

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The call by the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu that elections will not be held in Anambra State has drawn the anger of members of Judaism religion and Seven-Day Adventists Church, saying that he is on his own. The groups also la-mented what they described as the disenfranchisement of over 400,000 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica