ASP, 3 other policemen in viral video nabbed for alleged extortion

The Kogi State Police Command has arrested a policeman, one Assistant Superintendent of Police, Isah Barnabas attached to Adogo Division for allegedly extorting N25,000 from a traveller in the state.

It would be recalled that after the video went viral, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba ordered the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command to immediately carry out a discret investigations into the incident.

The IGP, however, called for calm, noting that at the end of the investigations, justice would be done to the victim of the incident and the police personnel found guilty would also be brought to book.

Twenty four hours after the directives from the IGP, the Kogi State Command said they have fished out the suspected policeman, with another policeman who allegedly assaulted a passenger in the same vehicle.

The State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Williams Ovye, in a statement, said the Kogi State Police Command had commenced investigations into the trending video where Police personnel attached to Adogo Division, while on patrol duty along Adogo-Okene road, reportedly extorted the sum of N25,000 from a traveller while another was physically assaulted by one of the men in uniform.

The State Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dauda, while condemning the incident, noted that the Police officers have been identified and detained at the State Criminal Investigations Department, they are: ASP Isah Barnabas, Inspector Ifediegwu Godwin, Sergeant Emmanuel Ochima and Corporal Umameh Mathias who physically assaulted one of the travellers

Like this: Like Loading...