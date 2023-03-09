News

ASP wounded as Ebonyi police kill 3 gunmen

Police in Ebonyi State killed three gunmen, with his colleagues fleeing after the hoodlums attacked some Ivo Local Government Area residents. However, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) sustained gunshot wounds during the gunfight with the gangsters.

Police spokeswoman Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday. According to her, the incident took place on Tuesday in the Ogwor community and Osso. She said: “ At about 2345hrs on March 7, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Ivo Divisional headquarters received a distress call that some gunmen were firing indiscriminately and had set ablaze two vehicles and a filling station. “On receipt of the information, the DPO left for the scene. While at the scene, information revealed that the gunmen were sighted sitting down in a public place in the Ogwor community in Ishiagu.

“On their way, the men were ambushed. An Assistant Superintendent of Police was shot, but the patrol team engaged the hoodlums with superior firepower. During the gun duel, one of the hoodlums was neutralized and others fled with bullet wounds. “The DPO immediately called the headquarters for reinforcement. “The Commissioner of Police Faleye Sunday Olaleye intercepted the distress call and immediately directed tactical teams to storm the place.”

