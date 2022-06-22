News

Aspirant asks court to disqualify Cole as Rivers’ APC guber candidate

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Bernard B. Mikko, has filed a suit at the Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, seeking the disqualification of Tonye Cole as the party’s governorship candidate for 2023 election. In the suit, Mikko claims that there were alleged irregularities and illegalities in the conduct of the primary election that produced Cole in violation of the Electoral Acts, the APC Constitution and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He also claimed that the party violated Articles 7 and 9.3 of the APC Constitution and Article 15 of the APC Guidelines for the Nomination of Candidates for the 2023 General Elections. In the suit: FHC/PH/ CS/94/2022 – Bernard B. Mikko (Plaintiff) versus Arch. Tonye Cole, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (Defendants); the plaintiff through his counsel, Kalat N. Jatau Esq of U. O. Sule & Co, claimed that the said primary election failed to comply with all extant rules and regulations on the conduct of party primaries. Mikko further claimed that the APC was wrong in nominating Cole as party’s candidate for the primaries despite being indicted by the report of the Justice George Emereji Judicial Commission of Inquiry for the investigation of the sale of Rivers’ valued assets

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fund embassies or merge some, Senate tells FG

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…confirms 2 journalists, 38 others as ambassadors-designate The Senate, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to properly fund Nigerian embassies across the world or merge some of them to end their prevailing and embarrassing financial difficulties. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the plenary, made the call in his remarks shortly […]
News

Court sacks Ebonyi PDP chair

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday sacked the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, Tochukwu Okorie, for not being validly nominated to contest for the position. Delivering judgement in the suit filed by one, Silas Onu, to challenge Okorie’s election, Justice Ahmed Mohammed held that Okorie was indolent in submitting […]
News

Gum disease raises colon cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that people with periodontal (gum) disease have a higher risk of polyps, which could lead to colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer. Findings of the new study were published in the journal; ‘Cancer Prevention Research’.   Periodontal (gum) disease, which was common but fairly preventable, was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica