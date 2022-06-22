Aspirant asks court to disqualify Cole as Rivers’ APC guber candidate

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Bernard B. Mikko, has filed a suit at the Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, seeking the disqualification of Tonye Cole as the party’s governorship candidate for 2023 election. In the suit, Mikko claims that there were alleged irregularities and illegalities in the conduct of the primary election that produced Cole in violation of the Electoral Acts, the APC Constitution and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He also claimed that the party violated Articles 7 and 9.3 of the APC Constitution and Article 15 of the APC Guidelines for the Nomination of Candidates for the 2023 General Elections. In the suit: FHC/PH/ CS/94/2022 – Bernard B. Mikko (Plaintiff) versus Arch. Tonye Cole, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (Defendants); the plaintiff through his counsel, Kalat N. Jatau Esq of U. O. Sule & Co, claimed that the said primary election failed to comply with all extant rules and regulations on the conduct of party primaries. Mikko further claimed that the APC was wrong in nominating Cole as party’s candidate for the primaries despite being indicted by the report of the Justice George Emereji Judicial Commission of Inquiry for the investigation of the sale of Rivers’ valued assets
