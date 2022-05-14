Aspirant confident as SDP holds presidential primary on May 21

A p r e s i d e n t i a l hopeful on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has expressed confidence in picking the party’s presidential ticket and defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties at the 2023 general elections. This is as the presidential aspirant noted that youths’ agitation shouldn’t be seen as an affront against the old order but rather a responsibility shift to partake in the decision-making of issues that affect them.

The party is holding its primaries on May 21 in Abuja with about five aspirants competing for the party’s presidential ticket. In a tweet on his official handle @pres_adebayo, Adebayo tweeted: “If a tailor is making a dress for you, you ask to know the dress he says no. What is the size of my cap, he says it is not your business, what is the size of my shoe, he says no, when you see the shoe, you will wear it. You cannot use your money to build a house and the architect does not show you the plan, you cannot say you are planning my future and I am not there. Adebayo’s SDP platform is generally acknowledged as the third force as it is viewed to be the third strongest national party after the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

