News

Aspirant Petitions PDP Over Gombe South Senatorial Primary

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

An aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Gombe South Senatorial District in the just concluded primaries, Hajiya Binta Bello, has rejected the result of the election which held on Sunday 22, May 2022 in Billiri Local Government Area.

In a petition she addressed to the electoral appeal panel, a copy obtained by Daylight Reporters, Binta, a former member of the house of representative who represents Kaltungo and Shongom federal constituency, said her rejection of the election outcome was due to the alleged reappearance of the names of dead and disqualified delegates on the delegate’s lists.

According to her, 120 delegates were earlier accredited as state delegates and four as national delegates.

She alleged that of the 120 state delegates, one of them, Salisu Dankyau, died before the primary election, but someone voted on his behalf during the primaries in favour of her rival Anthony Siyako, who defeated her with two votes.

She further alleged that another person, Donatus Ishaya, who is a civil servant, was disqualified as delegate, but Anthony’s coordinator, Aminu Gonsis, voted on his behalf, despite her protest against voting by proxy.

“That one Umar Ali of Mona ward, a physically-challenged, whose name did not feature on the list of delegates of any ward in Gombe South or the special four other delegates for the said election or under any specially considered class, voted despite my protest, especially that the said Umar is popular supporter of my opponent Anthony Siyako,” she alleged.

Buttressing her points, Binta said the party constitution demanded that in each ward, there should be at least one female among the delegates, alleging, however, that in some wards like Ture in Kaltungo Local Government Area, Baganje North and Tanglang wards of Billiri Local Government Area, have all male delegates, in contravention of the provision of the party’s constitution.

Recall that the pronounced winner of the election, Anthony Yaro, was reported to have been arrested alongside the former Zamfara State governor and Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Zamfara North Senatorial District in connection with the ongoing investigation of the suspened accountant General of the Federation over missing N90b and N80b.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Popular Filmmaker, Dotun Taylor, to Produce Docu-drama on Diasporan Blacks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Concerned about the plight of millions of blacks in the Diaspora that are desirous of tracing their roots and heritage but without any institutional support or proper lead, renowned historian, filmmaker and cultural ambassador, Oladotun Taylor, is poised to redress this age-long anomaly with the production of a docu-drama titled, ‘Did You Sell Us’. Taylor […]
News Top Stories

INEC fixes date for 2023 presidential election

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 18 as the date for the 2023 presidential election. INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu announced this at the inauguration of the House of Representatives Committee on 1999 Constitution Review. At the inauguration, which was held at the National Assembly Complex on Thursday, Yakubu said there are just […]
News

Invasion of Akiolu’s Palace: My hands are clean –Kunle Poly

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Invasion of Akiolu’s Palace: My hands are clean –Kunle Poly   Alhaji Abdulazeez Adekunle Lawal, popularly known as ‘Kunle Poly’, has condemned the taking away of the Staff of Office of the Oba of Lagos (Opa Ase), Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu, saying he has no hands in the unfortunate incidence. He said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica