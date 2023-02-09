Aspirant petitions Police, alleges imminent breach of peace

An aspirant for the Ondo State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Johnson Alabi has petitioned the state police command over what he described as threat to peace in the campaign activities of the party in Akoko South-West constituency. The aspirant has also instituted a contempt of court process against the supposed candidate of the party, Mrs Bunmi Akeju for allegedly parading herself as the candidate of the party for Akoko South-west constituency two, despite a Federal High Court judgment nullifying her candidature at the primary election.

Addressing reporters in Akure yesterday, Alabi accused the APC in the state of supporting Akeju to perpetrate the illegal act, making it an accomplice to contempt of court. A Federal High Court sitting in Akure and presided over by Justice Demi Ajayi had nullified the outcome of the primary election in Akoko South-West constituency two “where the court found that unapproved delegates were used in the said primary election”. Alabi however described as disturbing and unfortunate that Akeju, with the help of APC, the candidate whose election had been nullified was campaigning in disre- gard to court judgment even when the appeal court had not ruled on the matter. According to him, Akeju’s action was not only causing confusion among his supporters, but also raising apprehension which could lead to breach of peace in the constituency.

His words, “the electoral process of primary election was not duly followed as laid down in the party’s constitution because there are rules guiding all aspirants and every process was shrouded in secrecy. We were not allowed access to the delegates.

“The day fixed for the primary election was scheduled to deceive us as nobody came to the venue at Akungba. After the party realised we had left around 7:30pm, they came and claimed they had conducted election. ” That was how the whole thing was done haphazardly and at the end of the day, I contested against the election at the federal high court. “The case was determined in November and the judgment was credited inourfavourthattheelectionisannulledandthatweshould go for a rerun election. We were expecting that the party would conduct the election immediately. Up till now, we are still at the court of appeal. I have received a lot of pressure in the last few days, asking me to back out.

