Metro & Crime

Aspirant petitions Police, alleges imminent breach of peace

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

An aspirant for the Ondo State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Johnson Alabi has petitioned the state police command over what he described as threat to peace in the campaign activities of the party in Akoko South-West constituency. The aspirant has also instituted a contempt of court process against the supposed candidate of the party, Mrs Bunmi Akeju for allegedly parading herself as the candidate of the party for Akoko South-west constituency two, despite a Federal High Court judgment nullifying her candidature at the primary election.

Addressing reporters in Akure yesterday, Alabi accused the APC in the state of supporting Akeju to perpetrate the illegal act, making it an accomplice to contempt of court. A Federal High Court sitting in Akure and presided over by Justice Demi Ajayi had nullified the outcome of the primary election in Akoko South-West constituency two “where the court found that unapproved delegates were used in the said primary election”. Alabi however described as disturbing and unfortunate that Akeju, with the help of APC, the candidate whose election had been nullified was campaigning in disre- gard to court judgment even when the appeal court had not ruled on the matter. According to him, Akeju’s action was not only causing confusion among his supporters, but also raising apprehension which could lead to breach of peace in the constituency.

His words, “the electoral process of primary election was not duly followed as laid down in the party’s constitution because there are rules guiding all aspirants and every process was shrouded in secrecy. We were not allowed access to the delegates.

“The day fixed for the primary election was scheduled to deceive us as nobody came to the venue at Akungba. After the party realised we had left around 7:30pm, they came and claimed they had conducted election. ” That was how the whole thing was done haphazardly and at the end of the day, I contested against the election at the federal high court. “The case was determined in November and the judgment was credited inourfavourthattheelectionisannulledandthatweshould go for a rerun election. We were expecting that the party would conduct the election immediately. Up till now, we are still at the court of appeal. I have received a lot of pressure in the last few days, asking me to back out.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Two killed, palace, houses destroyed over land dispute

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Two people were feared killed yesterday when violence erupted between Ude and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday over a land dispute. Also, the palace of the traditional ruler of Ude, Oba Sunday Boboye, was razed while about 150 houses were destroyed. The crisis was said to have started […]
Metro & Crime

Extra- judicial Killings: Benin Court sentences dismissed Police Constable to death

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

A High Court sitting in Benin City, has sentenced to death by hanging, a dismissed Police Constable, Joseph Omotosho attached to the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squared (SARS), Edo State  Command.   He was accused of conspiring in the extra-judicial killings of a car dealer, Benson Obodeh, alongside four others who took to flight during the […]
Metro & Crime

Scores of PDP members defect to APC in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost scores of its members in Osi Ward in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The erstwhile PDP faithful, who were said to be loyalists of the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, adduced impunity […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica