Aspiring OAP seeks N12m for kidney transplant

An aspiring On-Air Personality (OAP), Maryam Adaeze Musa who was diagnosed with End- Stage Kidney Failure in 2019, has appealed to kind Nigerians, philanthropists, and organisations for financial assistance to fund an urgent kidney transplant. Maryam, 24 years and 400-level English student of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), needs N12m to fund the kidney transplant surgery. Currently, she is undergoing dialysis every three days at the cost of N45,000 per session including the cost of drugs.

While trying to raise funds for the kidney transplant, Maryam still has to do dialysis twice a week which costs N90,000. Maryam’s health challenges began when she was only 10, having been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes also known as juvenile-onset diabetes. She managed the condition until 2019 when her kidney functions failed completely.

The first child of her parents and also the breadwinner, before her illness, Maryam was combining working with schooling to help her mother, a widow, and her younger siblings. At the age of 13, she lost her father, and her widowed mother, Nneka Musa, a petty trader who is unable to raise money for the urgently required kidney transplant to keep her alive. Nneka is imploring well-meaning and kind-hearted Nigerians, philanthropists, state governors, corporate organisations and non-governmental organisations to intervene and donate generously to enable her daughter to access the urgently needed kidney transplant.

“The ordeal Maryam faces as a result of kidney failure is much; she contends with excruciating pain often, prompting her to be in and out of hospital frequently. Undergoing the transplant will enable her to overcome the current pain and discomfort occasioned by her present condition.

Please help save Maryam’s life,” she appealed. Doctors at Avon Hospital where Maryam accesses dialysis treatment two times weekly cautioned that dialysis is only a temporary treatment, saying the definitive therapy for kidney failure is the kidney transplant for which she is seeking financial assistance. Please donate what you can to #savemaryam; nothing is too small. If you are touched to assist, please pay into Access Bank, 0104406217, Musa Maryam Adaeze. For more information, please call Maryam on 0813-195-9930 or 0812-277- 7058.

